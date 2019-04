JONESBORO, Ark. — Former Pulaski Academy QB Layne Hatcher is leaving Alabama and will enroll at Arkansas State University.

Hatcher confirmed his decision to THV11's Hayden Balgavy Monday night. Hatcher originally committed to A-State but never signed a NLI before signing with the Crimson Tide in May of 2018.

Hatcher red shirted his only year in Tuscaloosa.