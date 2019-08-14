LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks and Little Rock Trojans women's basketball teams are meeting for the first time since December 1977 for another December game.

Head coach Mike Neighbors announced the game Wednesday, following Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek's announcement last year that the Razorbacks would play other schools within the University of Arkansas system.

The two teams will play in North Little Rock at the Verizon Arena on December 21. Tip-off is currently set for 1 p.m.

"Coach Foley started out as someone I idolized in women's basketball during his tenure at Arkansas Tech, became someone I tried to emulate as my collegiate career began, and has become a trusted colleague over the last 20 years," Neighbors said.

Foley said the game will be "great for the state and great for both programs."

The first time the two teams met in 1977, the Hogs won 74-54 on the road.

The Razorbacks women's team will be making their first trip to Little Rock since 2015, when the SEC Tournament happened. The women's team is 7-5 at Verizon Arena.

The attached video is from March 2019.