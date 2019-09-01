Little Rock basketball has announced a major addition to its future non-conference schedule as the Trojans have signed a two-game contract to face UConn in the fall of both 2020 and 2021. The 2020 game will be played in Connecticut, with the Huskies making a historic trip to the Jack Stephens Center in 2021.



"This is an incredible opportunity for our women's basketball team and a testament to the program Joe Foleyhas built in Little Rock," said Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque. "We're excited to go head-to-head against the premier program in the sport and are eager for the chance to host UConn at the Jack Stephens Center."



"Being able to play UConn, especially on our home court, is a great addition to our non-conference schedule in 2020 and 2021," said head coach Joe Foley. "I'm thankful to Geno Auriemma for his willingness to schedule this series and am looking forward to the challenge for our team."



Game dates and times will be finalized at a later date.



The Trojans will face a UConn team that has become the standard of the sport. Under Auriemma, the Huskies have won 11 NCAA national titles while appearing in 19 Final Fours, compiling six perfect season and winning a combined 47 conference regular season and tournament championships.



Foley and his Trojans haven't shied away from taking on some of the top teams in the nation as Little Rock has faced 21 schools from the Power Five Conferences since the start of the 2013-14 season, with 10 of those games taking place at the Jack Stephens Center.



The Trojans have squared off national runner-up Mississippi State in each of the past three seasons, including welcoming the Bulldogs to the Jack this season, bringing teams such as Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas State to Little Rock.



The upped competition has helped mold Foley's squad into one respected at the national level as the Trojans have captured nine Sun Belt Conference championships, all since the 2007-08 season. During that span, Little Rock has appeared in 10 postseason tournaments, including five NCAA tournament berths.



Foley and his Trojans opened up Sun Belt Conference play with a pair of victories over ULM and Louisiana this past week at the Jack Stephens Center, giving Little Rock 36 Sun Belt victories in its last 38 games. The Trojans look to extend that streak on the road this weekend, traveling to Troy on Thursday before a showdown with South Alabama in Mobile Saturday.