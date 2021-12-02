Little Rock Announces 2021-22 Men's Basketball Conference Schedule

The 2021-22 slate will revert to the traditional Thursday-Saturday conference format, playing all 11 conference members at least once during league play.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock's 18-game Sun Belt Conference schedule for the 2021-22 season has been announced by the league office. The 2021-22 slate will revert to the traditional Thursday-Saturday conference format, playing all 11 conference members at least once during league play.

We're ready to see you Back at the Jack.



The 2022 conference 🏀 schedule has been released as the 18-game slate gets started for #LittleRocksTeam at home on New Year's weekend.



📰 : https://t.co/Xu3T2o9Bhe pic.twitter.com/UdBa3mz7iq — Little Rock Basketball (@LittleRockMBB) July 27, 2021

The Trojans open Sun Belt play at home, facing the Georgia schools on New Year's weekend. Little Rock faces Georgia Southern to open league play on Thursday, Dec. 30, before welcoming Georgia State to the Jack Stephens Center for the first time since 2018. Opening tip against the Panthers will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, as part of a men's-women's doubleheader.

Little Rock then embarks on a three-game road trip, heading south to Louisiana. The Trojans play at ULM on Thursday, Jan. 6, before the yearly trip to Lafayette to face Louisiana on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The road trip concludes with the first installment of the rivalry series with Arkansas State, making the yearly trip to Jonesboro on Thursday, Jan. 13. The Trojans then welcome the Red Wolves to the Jack Stephens Center two days later, tipping off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 as part of a men's-women's doubleheader.

Little Rock plays host to the Texas schools the following week, beginning with Texas State on Thursday, Jan. 20, followed by UT Arlington on Saturday, Jan. 22. The Trojans then close out the month on January on the road in the Carolinas, facing Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 27, before heading to Boone, North Carolina, to face App State on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The month of February opens at home as the Trojans play host to the Louisiana schools, beginning with the Ragin' Cajuns on Thursday, Feb. 3. Little Rock then hosts ULM on Saturday, Feb. 5, before embarking on a four-game road swing.

The road trip begins in Alabama, traveling to South Alabama on Thursday, Feb. 10, then on to Troy on Saturday, Feb. 12. The Trojans remain on the road the following weekend, heading to Texas to face UT Arlington on Thursday, Feb. 17, before the final road game of the regular season at Texas State on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The regular season will conclude at home for Little Rock with the Trojans playing host to the Carolina schools. Little Rock hosts App State on Thursday, Feb. 24, then closes out the regular season against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The 2022 Sun Belt Tournament will once again return to Pensacola, Florida, being held March 2-7. All games will be held at the Pensacola Bay Center as part of the 2022 tournament.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are currently on sale with ticket memberships as low as $150. Fans that purchase their season tickets by Aug. 1 get free popcorn at every game. Season ticket members also get 25% off SpectacuaLR tickets, a season parking pass and a 25% off coupon to the Trojan Armory Team Store at the Jack Stephens Center, in addition to other benefits.

Little Rock season ticket holders will be allowed to return to their previously reserved seat locations this year after COVID protocols limited attendance at all Little Rock events last season.