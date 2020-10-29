Little Rock announces changes to 2021 conference basketball format

The 2020-21 Sun Belt slate will once again follow the mirror scheduling format, with the exception of six doubleheaders for the Trojans in league play.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The conference has announced an 18-game, division-only schedule beginning January 1. To limit exposure due to COVID concerns, teams will play the same opponent twice in a weekend, playing games on Friday and Saturday. The change limits the amount of interactions on a given weekend regarding both travel and competition as well as providing sufficient time to test student-athletes and team personnel.

The 2020-21 Sun Belt slate will once again follow the mirror scheduling format, with the exception of six doubleheaders for the Trojans in league play. Those six series will be Jan. 29-30 against ULM at the Jack Stephens Center, Feb. 10 at Arkansas State in Jonesboro, Feb. 13 against Arkansas State at the Jack Stephens Center and Feb. 19-20 at ULM in Monroe, Louisiana.

Weeknight conference games will remain at 6:30 p.m. with Saturday games moved back to 4 p.m. to allow more recovery time for student-athletes from the Friday night games. The exceptions to those will be the Jan. 1 men’s game against UT Arlington (4 p.m.) and the doubleheader times against ULM and Arkansas State.

Little Rock is finalizing its non-conference schedule for both the men and women as well and will announce the complete schedules in the coming weeks. Season tickets are on sale by contacting the Trojan ticket office at (501) 565-8257.