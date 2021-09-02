Little Rock Announces Changes to Arkansas State Series

Due to the forecasted winter storm expected to hit northern Arkansas Wednesday and Thursday, Little Rock's basketball doubleheader at Arkansas State originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 10 has been postponed until Friday, February 12. The women will tip at 5 p.m. Friday evening, followed by the men at 7:30 p.m. at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.



Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Wolves at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock is still on with a slight change to start times. The women's game will now tip at 2 p.m. with the men's game following at 5 p.m. Both games will stream live on ESPN+.



Saturday's games against the Red Wolves will be Little Rock's White Out games for the 2020-21 year with white t-shirts handed out to the first 300 fans through the doors. A select number of tickets remain for Saturday's games by calling the Trojan Ticket Office at 501-565-8257.