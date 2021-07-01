Little Rock Announces the Jack Stephens Center Returns to Full Capacity in 2021-22

Little Rock Athletics announced Thursday that all home venues, including the Jack Stephens Center, will return to full capacity for the 2021-22 season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Athletics announced Thursday that all home venues, including the Jack Stephens Center, will return to full capacity for the 2021-22 academic calendar year.

𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟐



Season ticket holders may return to their previously reserved seat locations.



📰. https://t.co/2DApgvGsvl#LittleRocksTeam pic.twitter.com/r6JAVJfSi3 — Little Rock Trojans (@LRTrojans) July 1, 2021

Attendance at all Little Rock Trojans events last season was limited due to COVID protocols. Season ticket holders will be allowed to return to their previously reserved seat locations.

Season tickets for Little Rock Basketball will go on sale next week with Volleyball season tickets expected to be announced in the near future. Darrell Walker looks to return his team to the championship standard he expects while Joe Foley (women’s basketball) and Van Compton (volleyball) – both the all-time winningest coaches in the Sun Belt Conference in their respective sports – look to continue the championship standard they have established.

All Little Rock home athletic events will continue to operate in compliance with state guidelines, as well as county and campus directives. Given the potential for changes to the relevant guidelines prior to the first events in the fall, specific details regarding health and safety protocols will be communicated at a later date.

For the latest information on Little Rock Athletics, make sure to check out LRTrojans.com. You can also find the Trojans on social media at @LRTrojans on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.