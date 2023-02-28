Little Rock basketball gets OVC honors ahead of tournament run

The Little Rock women's basketball team earned big time awards on Tuesday as Sali Kourouma was named OVC player of the year, among other honors.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tuesday was a big day for the Little Rock women's basketball team as awards from the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) were given to both players and coaches.

The conference recognized Little Rock junior forward Sali Kourouma as their player of the year, while head coach Joe Foley also walked away with an accolade-- he was named coach of the year, making this the sixth time in his career.

History was made for Kourouma on Tuesday, as she now joins just 3 other Trojans to have received the distinction in program history.

The forward earned the honor after averaging 17.2 points per game, which led the league in terms of scoring.

Kourouma was also named to the All-OVC First Team, while teammates Tia Harvey was named to the Second Team, and Jaiyah Harris-Smith was named to the All-Newcomer team.

According to the university, this is now the 10th year in a row that the Little Rock basketball team has had multiple players receive honors.

Head coach Foley led the team to the best record in their conference, coming in at 17-1 for the season.