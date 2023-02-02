Little Rock Christian QB Walker White commits to Auburn

White is a four-star quarterback in the 2024 Recruiting Class.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Christian junior quarterback Walker White made his commitment to Auburn Friday afternoon.

The quarterback was recruited by several other SEC schools like Alabama, Florida and Arkansas.

White narrowed down his top three choices to Clemson, Baylor and Auburn before ultimately choosing the War Eagles in front of friends, family and media at Little Rock Christian High School.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback is set to play under Hugh Freeze, who will begin his first season as head coach on the Plains this fall.

Freeze joins Auburn after four seasons as the head coach at Liberty. He was the head coach at Ole Miss from 2012-16 and led Arkansas State in 2011.

White led the Warriors to the Class 6A State Quarterfinals this past season as Little Rock Christian fell to Catholic 26-23.

Last season, White threw for nearly 1,975 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed 102 times for 837 yards and 16 touchdowns.

247Sports ranks White as the No. 1 recruit in Arkansas for the 2024 Class and No. 92 nationally.