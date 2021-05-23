Little Rock earns four seed in West; will compete in Pool A at Sun Belt Tournament

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock has earned the number four seed in the West Division heading into the Sun Belt tournament this coming week in Montgomery, Alabama. The Trojans are in Pool A, along with South Alabama (East #1) and Coastal Carolina (East #6).



Little Rock will open tournament play with the first game of the week, bright and early at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, facing Coastal Carolina. The Trojans will then play South Alabama at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27. The team with the best overall record in pool play will advance to the four-team bracket play, beginning Saturday, May 29.



All games will be held at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits. Every game of the Sun Belt tournament will stream on ESPN+.



2021 Sun Belt Tournament Pool Play Schedule



Tuesday, May 25

9 a.m. – Little Rock vs. Coastal Carolina

12:30 a.m. – Troy vs. Arkansas State

4 p.m. – ULM vs. Georgia Southern

7:30 p.m. – App State vs. Texas State



Wednesday, May 26

11 a.m. – South Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina

3 p.m. – Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern

7 p.m. – Louisiana vs. Texas State



Thursday, May 27

11 a.m. – Little Rock vs. South Alabama

3 p.m. – UT Arlington vs. Arkansas State

7 p.m. – Louisiana vs. App State



Friday, May 28

3 p.m. – UT Arlington vs. Troy

7 p.m. – Georgia State vs. ULM