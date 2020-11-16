Little Rock finalizes 2020-21 non-conference schedule

Three of those four contests will be held at the Jack Stephens Center, rounding out Little Rock’s 27-game schedule for the upcoming season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock men’s basketball has finalized its non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 slate, adding four games in the month of December. Three of those four contests will be held at the Jack Stephens Center, rounding out Little Rock’s 27-game schedule for the upcoming season.

Following the season-opening “bubble” event in Louisville November 25 through December 4, Little Rock opens its home schedule with the annual Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Governor’s I-40 Showdown matchup with Central Arkansas. The game against the Bears tips at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 6 and will be the lone meeting between the two rivals this season.

Little Rock remains at home for its next two games, facing a pair of opponents for the first time. The Trojans welcome Texas A&M-Texarkana to the Jack Stephens Center for a 6:30 p.m. tip on Tuesday, December 15 before a Friday evening matchup with Champions Christian College on December 18.

The Trojans close out the non-conference schedule on the road at Missouri State, traveling north Springfield, Missouri to face the Bears at JQH Arena on Monday, December 21 in a 7 p.m. tip. Little Rock is then scheduled to open up Sun Belt Conference play hosting UT Arlington on January 1-2 and the Jack Stephens Center.

Season tickets are now available by contacting the Trojan ticket office at (501) 565-8257. Due to the limited number of seats available in the Jack Stephens Center because of COVID protocols, season tickets are the only way to ensure a seat at every Trojan home game in 2020-21.

Dec. 6 – Central Arkansas

2019-20 Record: 10-21, 9-11 Southland Conference (9th)

Head Coach: Anthony Boone – Second season

Key Returners: Rylan Bergersen (Sr., G), DeAndre Jones (Sr., G)

Series: Central Arkansas leads, 36-14

Last Meeting: Nov. 17, 2019 (LR 76, UCA 56)

Dec. 15 – Texas A&M-Texarkana

2019-20 Record: 14-19, 7-11 Red River Conference (6th)

Head Coach: Ryan Wall – Second Season

Key Returner: Connor Ouellette (Jr., G)

Series: First Meeting

Dec. 18 – Champion Christian

2019-20 Record: 19-9, 8-2 ACCA

Head Coach: Mo Capaci – First season

Key Returners: Ariyon Williams (So., G), Braylon Hawkins (So., G)

Series: First Meeting

Dec. 21 – Missouri State

2019-20 Record: 16-17, 9-9 Missouri Valley (T-6th)

Head Coach: Dana Ford – Sixth season

Key Returners: Gage Primm (Sr., F), Ja’Monta Black (So., G)

Series: Missouri State leads, 7-1