Little Rock hosts No. 12 Arkansas on Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Another nationally ranked opponent is headed to the Jack Stephens Center Saturday only this time around the game has more of a Natural rivalry feel to it.

Little Rock (4-2) will host No. 12/12 Arkansas (7-1) Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Jack Stephens Center as the Razorbacks visit another campus in the state of Arkansas for the first time in their program's (modern) history. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. and fans are encouraged to wear MAROON.

A limited number of tickets remain on sale for the game and fans are encouraged to guarantee themselves a seat by buying online rather than risking the game being sold out by the time they reach the box office. Saturday's game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Dorian Craft (play-by-play) and Kyra Collier (analyst) calling the action while Trey Schaap (play-by-play) and Ron Jumper (analyst) will have the call on the Little Rock Trojans Radio Network (920AM The Sports Animal), the only radio station in Central Arkansas carrying the game.

Doors to the Jack Stephens Center open at 1:15 p.m. for Saturday's 2 p.m. tip-off. Fans are required to wear face masks when not enjoying concessions and a clear bag policy is in effect for the Jack Stephens Center. Parking is free in Lots 13 and 14 while Lot 16 is reserved.

Promotions

Fans encouraged to wear MAROON

Students get free Hungry Howie's Pizza

Series History

This will be just the third meeting all-time between Little Rock and Arkansas and the second meeting in the modern era.

Saturday's game is believed to be the first time Arkansas will play on another campus in the state of Arkansas.

The only other meeting in the modern era came last year in North Little Rock.

Five Things to Know

A Natural Rivalry

When Little Rock and Arkansas meet on the hardwood Saturday, it will feature two of the most historically successful teams from The Natural State. Little Rock has been to six NCAA Tournaments in its history and 20-win seasons are commonplace in the state's capital city while Arkansas is reveling in success under the direction of Mike Neighbors. Playing in Little Rock a Capital Idea

Saturday's game at the Jack Stephens Center marks the first time the Razorbacks will play on another campus in the state of Arkansas in modern history in any sport and continues a trend of firsts that the Little Rock Trojans are proud to call theirs. Little Rock made history in 2019 when the Trojans played Arkansas in baseball for the first regular season meeting between the Razorbacks and another Arkansas school (with the Trojans winning, 17-7). Then Little Rock Women's Basketball became the first in-state program the Razorbacks played in modern history when the two teams met at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. The Classic Offense vs. Defense Battle

Saturday's game will likely be your suffocating defense versus the classic high-powered offensive battle as Little Rock hosts No. 12 Arkansas.The Trojans, who are currently 1-1 against SEC teams this year, is holding opponents to just 61.3 ppg, ranking 84th in the nation. Meanwhile the 12th-ranked Razorbacks are scoring an average of 93.2 ppg, a mark that ranks sixth in the nation and is nearly 10 points better than last year. You Really Don't Want to Foul Her

Which player on which team are we talking about? It doesn't matter in Saturday's game. Both teams are potent from the charity stripe and yet opponents don't seem to catch on. Little Rock enters the game ranking 32nd nationally by scoring 24.7% of its points from the free throw line while Arkansas is not far behind with 22.3% of its points coming from the charity stripe (ranking 75th nationally). For Little Rock's Team, Bre'Amber Scott ranks third in the nation in free throws made (43) and second nationally in free throws attempted (54). Who could be better? Look no further than Arkansas with Chelsea Dungee leading the nation in both categories. Trojans Dominate the Glass

Little Rock has been strong on the glass this season. Entering this game, Trojan opponents have managed just 34.3 rebounds per game, a number that puts the Trojans 57th in the nation in preventing rebounds. That includes an average of 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, ranking the Trojans 58th nationally as well as ranking Little Rock 79th nationally as opponents have just a 28.4% offensive rebound rate (percentage of offensive rebound opportunities in which they actually got an offensive rebound).

