x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Sports

Little Rock inks Sali Kourouma to National Letter of Intent

Kourouma was the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year last season, averaging 18.7 points and 10.3 rebounds at Grayson College
Credit: Little Rock Trojans athletics

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock Head Women's Basketball Coach Joe Foley announced Wednesday that the program has signed Sali Kourouma to a National Letter of Intent.
 
Salimatou Kourouma (pronounced: Sal-e-Mah-tou Koo-too-mah), known as Sali, was the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) Newcomer of the Year last season, averaging 18.7 points and 10.3 rebounds at Grayson College. A first team all-conference selection, Kourouma registered five games where she scored 30 or more points and had 15 games where she recorded a double-double.
 
"Sali brings the ability to score the ball in a lot of different ways," Foley said of his newest signee. "She can post, she can step out and drive it, she can hit the spot up 3-pointer, she can score off put-backs and because, she is so physical in the paint, she gets to the line a lot. She plays with a lot of pop on both ends of the floor and we look forward to her contributing next year."
 
Kourouma led her team to a 19-4 record and shot 51.5 percent (154-for-299) from the field with an impressive 34.5 percent mark (10 of 29) from beyond the 3-point line. She redshirted the 2019-20 season at Grayson.
 
Originally from Kati, Mali, Kourouma prepped at Life Prep Academy in Wichita, Kansas.