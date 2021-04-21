Little Rock inks Sali Kourouma to National Letter of Intent

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock Head Women's Basketball Coach Joe Foley announced Wednesday that the program has signed Sali Kourouma to a National Letter of Intent.



Salimatou Kourouma (pronounced: Sal-e-Mah-tou Koo-too-mah), known as Sali, was the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) Newcomer of the Year last season, averaging 18.7 points and 10.3 rebounds at Grayson College. A first team all-conference selection, Kourouma registered five games where she scored 30 or more points and had 15 games where she recorded a double-double.



"Sali brings the ability to score the ball in a lot of different ways," Foley said of his newest signee. "She can post, she can step out and drive it, she can hit the spot up 3-pointer, she can score off put-backs and because, she is so physical in the paint, she gets to the line a lot. She plays with a lot of pop on both ends of the floor and we look forward to her contributing next year."



Kourouma led her team to a 19-4 record and shot 51.5 percent (154-for-299) from the field with an impressive 34.5 percent mark (10 of 29) from beyond the 3-point line. She redshirted the 2019-20 season at Grayson.



Originally from Kati, Mali, Kourouma prepped at Life Prep Academy in Wichita, Kansas.