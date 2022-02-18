'The Little Rock Ladies' will weather any storm to watch their Arkansas Razorbacks

Razorback fans will make their way back to Baum-Walker Stadium starting Friday afternoon, including retired teachers Ann Morris and Marie Ryan.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eight months following the Diamond Hogs heartbreaking loss in the Super Regionals is opening day again.

Marie has one rule when attending games: “As long as I’m close enough to see I don’t care where I am.”

These two teachers are not afraid of a big crowd, even in the jam-packed hog pen out in left field.

"It’s way out there and it’s always popping,” Ann said.

Now, being a fan isn’t always easy. They’ve seen heartbreak from Omaha to Fayetteville including the 2018 National Championship Series.

“It all comes down to one play," Marie said." That’s what happened and it’s sad.”

However, they still brave the elements in any type of weather.

“We have sat through rain, blistering cold wind," Marie said. "I don’t care. If those Hogs are out on that field, it doesn’t matter what the weather is.”

Their love for the Hogs has nothing to do with home runs or walk-off wins. It’s about the relationship with the fans.

“They’re just great men and I asked one time why are y'all [the team] that way? Dave Van Horn. He teaches them.”

They both appreciate the time that each player makes to reach out to fans.

“They all are that way, and they are so pleasant. They come up and sign baseballs and hats for all these little kids for as long as they’re there.”

Even Coach Van Horn always makes time to see the “Little Rock Ladies” during the season.

“He would tell us to go stay out of trouble or go out and have fun because you worked hard at it.”

So, 2022 is officially here, and with it? A new season of calling the Hogs.