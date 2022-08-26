Little Rock Marathon begins race year with celebration

The countdown to the Little Rock Marathon's 2023 Race Weekend will kick off early this year with a special celebration on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The party will celebrate the official Marathon Training Program kick-off at Derek Fisher Court in the Jack Stephens Center at UA Little Rock from 6-7 p.m.

Opening comments will begin at 6:15 p.m., and guests will hear from:

Marathon Executive Director: Geneva Lamm

Marathon Assistant Director: Brandy Dixon

Training Program Coaches: Hobbit & Tom Singleton

Owner of Rock City Running: Bill Torey.

According to race officials, over 200,000 people have participated in Little Rock Marathon races, events, and free training programs since the annual event first started.

The 21st annual Little Rock Marathon will be held on March 4-5, 2023.