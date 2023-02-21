Little Rock men's track and field team hopes to win first indoor conference title in program history

The Trojans will compete at the Ohio Valley indoor conference championships this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Trojans men's track and field team competed in the Sun Belt conference for over 30 years and never won an indoor conference title.

The Trojans have an opportunity to break that streak in its new conference, the Ohio Valley.

"Going into a new conference there are some differences. Some events are much stronger some might be weaker, but we adapt to that we have. Our athletes are tough. They see what they're up against. They're gonna welcome the task," Trojans head coach J.P Behnke said.

The Sun Belt Conference is a very sprint and jump-heavy conference. However, the OVC is stronger in distance events.

This gives the Trojans an edge, as they can score in more sprint and jump events, thus scoring more points for the team title.

Little Rock is favored to sweep the podium in the 60-meter dash.

Cameron Jackson leads the conference with the fastest time in that event at 6.69. His teammates Tavieon neal, and Troy McKnight are right behind him at 6.70 and 6.71 respectively.

Little Rock high jumper Jonathan Jones, a LR Central alum, is seeded second in the high jump with a season-best mark of 6'11". Jones has a lot of faith in his teammates.

"The expectations are to come out on top. These are really good schools, that are competitive in the field events and sprints. I have faith in what we can do. Cam, Troy, and all my teammates. I know what they're gonna do. It's up to us to take care of business, this new conference will be tough it's not gonna be an easy landslide. I'm looking forward to the competitive environment," Jones said.