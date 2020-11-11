Little Rock native leading by example for Navy Football

"Any chance I can have to represent Little Rock, I’ll do that to be able to provide some hope and some inspiration."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Football players growing up in Little Rock, dream big. Myles Fells is a perfect example. A star at Robinson high school, Fells decided he not only want to play but he wanted to serve as well.

"You know I’ve gotten the opportunity to do a lot of training. Got to learn a lot of things, either by choice or by opportunity."

Tonight on @THV11 @Mfells_11 journey from @Senator_Pride to @NavyFB as he hopes to inspire the next generation of youth in his hometown.



Video Courtesy: Navy Football pic.twitter.com/qhI2uscksX — Hayden Balgavy (@HaydenBalgavy) November 10, 2020



Fells now a senior on the Naval Academy Football Team admits it’s been anything but an easy journey. "Time crawled by my freshman and sophomore year. But now getting to my junior and senior year time has flown by but I wouldn’t change my decision at all."

For Fells, his service is about much more than himself.

"Any chance I can have to represent Little Rock, I’ll do that to be able to provide some hope and some inspiration."



Like a true midshipman Fells leads by example. Yes, catching touchdowns is nice, but helping the next generation is the biggest score.

"It’s just because I’m them. I know what it’s like to be given an opportunity and to be able to pass that on to the people that are still there. That is a big honor to me."

Fells says he's just a kid from Little Rock, with big hopes for his city.