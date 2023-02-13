Little Rock signs new contract with current head baseball coach Chris Curry, Trojans to open season Friday

Curry is set to coach the Trojans through the 2027 baseball season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Trojans will be with current head baseball coach Chris Curry even longer.

The school announced that Curry has signed a new four-year deal through the 2027 season.

This 2023 season will be the ninth at Little Rock for Curry as the Trojans' head coach.

Curry currently holds the program record for the most conference victories at 95 and the best conference winning percentage at .477.

The Trojans will now try to dominate in a new conference, the Ohio Valley.

2023 will be the first year on the diamond for Little Rock as members of the OVC. The Trojans were predicted to finish 4th in the OVC preseason poll.

Little Rock went 11-18 last season in Sun Belt conference play, which was their final year in the league after 31 years in the SBC.

The Trojans baseball team hasn't won a conference title or made an NCAA regional appearance since 2011, they'll hope to change that this spring.

Little Rock will open the season on Friday against South Dakota State. The Trojans will play the Jackrabbits in a three-game series starting on Friday.

Little Rock announced a new contract for head baseball coach @CoachCurryLR today that will keep him with @LittleRockBSB until 2027. I caught up with coach today, and the Trojans have big goals for year one in the @OVCSports pic.twitter.com/GcbSrxLntq — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) February 13, 2023