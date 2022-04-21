Little Rock sprinter shatters record

Trojans Sprinter Cameron Jackson ran 10.10 in the 100m dash at the Little Rock Twilight Meet

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Sprinter Cameron Jackson has a need for speed. He ran a record-shattering 10.10 100-meter dash time on this very track this past weekend. However, Jackson says there's still more work to do.

At the Little Rock Twilight meet Saturday, Jackson placed first amongst collegians in the 100 meters in10.10. It was a personal best and it broke an 18-year-old school record.

The sophomore, who was injured last spring has worked hard and was only slightly surprised that he ran this fast.

"It surprised me that I went lower than expected. As far as the 10.10, Coach Behnke has been prepping us since the day I signed here. It was more of an aha moment. It finally happened." Jackson said.

"Anyone who trains with him or sees him out there, they aren't surprised. He's the type of guy that if I said 'hey Cameron go eat a dozen donuts before the race it'll make you run faster' He'll go do it. He's got big goals and that's obvious," Little Rock Track and Field Head Coach J.P. Behnke said.

Running a fast time on his home track, only made the accomplishment even sweeter.

"Our initial plan was for Texas Relays but it feels so much better practicing every day at the track that I went 10.10 on and it's my home track so it's amazing," Jackson said.

That feeling when you run the 10th-fastest 100m time IN THE WORLD this year #LittleRocksTeam pic.twitter.com/9xc7IRA2gm — Little Rock TF/XC (@LittleRockTFXC) April 16, 2022

The Texas native's time is now tied at 7th in NCAA and ranks 18th in the world amongst collegiate and professional athletes.

The NCAA championships are set to be in early June and Jackson hopes to be the first Trojan to win an NCAA outdoor title.

"My goals this season are to get as close to a national championship and if not to win the national competition," the sprinter said.

This year is also a World Championship year in track and field. Jackson not only has goals of running even faster but of making the U.S National Team and representing his country on the global stage.

"It's definitely on our radar. We're putting together a plan to make sure we're prepared for whatever's thrown ahead,"

He's taking one day at a time but is still focused on his bright future in the sport.