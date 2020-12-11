Little Rock Tabbed As Preseason Favorite in Sun Belt West Division

Little Rock has been tabbed the favorites in the west division for 2020-21 in the preseason coaches poll, announced today by the league office.

Coming off a regular season Sun Belt Conference championship in 2019-20, Little Rock has been tabbed the favorites in the west division for 2020-21 in the preseason coaches poll, announced today by the league office.

Little Rock picked up nine of the possible 12 first place votes from the league’s head coaches, finishing with 140 total points, the most of any Sun Belt school. The Trojans are followed in the preseason divisional standings by Louisiana (106 pts.) and UT Arlington (87 pts.), both of which garnered a first place vote. Arkansas State (49 pts.), Texas State (47 pts.) and ULM (35 pts.) round out the west division predicted finish.

Georgia State was tabbed as the preseason favorites in the east division with 131 total points and a first place vote, followed by South Alabama, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State.

Due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced earlier this fall the 2020-21 Sun Belt schedule would be by division-only, prompting the change to the traditional preseason poll. Little Rock will face Texas State, UT Arlington, Louisiana and ULM four times in league play, two each at each venue, while facing rival Arkansas State once each both in Jonesboro and the Jack Stephens Center.

Little Rock’s 2020-21 schedule begins in less than two weeks, playing five games in 10 days at the Louisville preseason event beginning November 25. The remainder of the Trojans’ non-conference schedule will be announced in the coming days.

2020-21 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll

West Division

1. Little Rock (9) – 140 pts.

2. Louisiana (1) – 106 pts.

3. UT Arlington (1) – 87 pts.

4. Arkansas State – 49 pts.

5. Texas State – 47 pts.

6. ULM – 35 pts.

East Division

1. Georgia State (1) – 131 pts.

2. South Alabama – 98 pts.

3. Coastal Carolina – 86 pts.

4. Appalachian State – 79 pts.

5. Georgia Southern – 55 pts.

6. Troy – 22 pts.

#LittleRocksTeam

--

Rand Champion

Assistant AD/Communications

Little Rock Athletics

(o) 501-569-3167 | (c) 501-351-3385