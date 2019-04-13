LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Trojans won both games of today's doubleheader over No. 24 Coastal Carolina, taking the first game 8-4 before grabbing a convincing 14-0 win in game two, using a dominant pitching performance from Hayden Arnold and a 4-for-5 day at the plate from Riley Pittman. Little Rock has now won nine of their last 10 contests while winning three consecutive conference series. The Trojans have now won three straight games against nationally ranked opponents.



Pittman led the offense for the hosts, going 1-for-1 with a home run and three walks in the series opener before his 3-for-4 performance with four RBI in game two. Christian Reyes created havoc from the leadoff spot, going 3-for-4 in game two while scoring four runs and tallying two stolen bases. Ryan Benavidez had a 4-for-8 day at the plate, notching six RBI and three runs scored.



"I'm thrilled with their focus and attitude for 18 innings," said Head Coach Chris Curry. "Our execution on the mound was outstanding. Fidel did an outstanding job and then [Arnold] had command of three pitches. Both of their off-speed pitches were working today which was key for our pitching staff. Coach Spiehs called a great game. With Riley, I think you're just seeing a senior guy who's been in the league for four years, he's calm in the moment and right now he's the guy we're hoping is up during that moment."



Game One



Chandler Fidel took the ball in the first game of the series. The junior struck out the side in the first inning, but gave up a solo home run to give the Chanticleers the early 1-0 lead.



However, the Trojans would respond with a four-spot in the bottom half of the inning. Ramon Padilla would slap a double to right field to score two Trojans before Troy Alexander brought home another with a sacrifice fly. The fourth run of the inning came from a Nick Perez single to give the maroon and silver a 4-1 lead.



Pittman's solo shot in the third inning pushed the Little Rock lead to 5-1, but Coastal Carolina would respond with a two-run fourth to cut the deficit to 5-3.



Benavidez picked up a clutch two-out knock to score Chase Coker in the bottom half of the fourth to make it 6-3 in favor of the hosts.



Another Chanticleer home run make the score 6-4 in the sixth but Little Rock scored twice in the sixth, capitalizing on some defensive miscues, to make it 8-4.



Donavin Buck came on to relieve Fidel in the seventh inning and tossed 1 and 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball to seal the victory in the series opener.



Game Two



Arnold got the nod in game two of the doubleheader and the sophomore was masterful in his outing. The Rison, Ark. native threw seven innings of scoreless baseball, allowing only three hits while punching out seven Chanticleers. After allowing a base hit to the first hitter of the game, Arnold did not allow another base runner until the sixth inning, as he would retire 17 straight hitters during that span.



Pittman continued his great day with the bat by scoring Reyes in the team's first at the plate to make the score 1-0.

Little Rock scored three runs in the third inning, using hits from Benavidez, Garrett Scott and Pittman to make it 4-0 before adding another in the fifth to push the lead to 5-0.



In the bottom of the sixth, Benavidez broke things open with a bases-clearing triple to give the Trojans an 8-0 lead.



A six-run seventh inning would all but put things away in the second game of the doubleheader, giving Little Rock a 14-0 lead.



Dillon Delgadillo and McKinley Moore would combine to pitch the last two innings of the contest and seal the series victory.



The Trojans improve to 15-19 (9-5 Sun Belt) and now share the lead atop the Sun Belt conference standings. The team will go for the sweep April 14 at 11 a.m.

