LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Time to consider a membership to the Little Rock Touchdown Club as they’ve announced their 2018 Speaker Series.

The club invites these men to come speak about their careers, offer advice and get us excited about football.

This year’s series includes NFL Hall of Famers and some Arkansas greats. These weekly luncheons give you the chance to ‘rub elbows’ with some of footballs greats.

Simmons Bank is the lead sponsor of the Little Rock Touchdown Club for a fifth consecutive season. The Little Rock Touchdown Club serves as the Arkansas chapter for the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame.

“Today highlights a very special relationship between the Little Rock Touchdown Club and Simmons Bank,” said George Makris, the chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corp. “This club is one of Arkansas’ premier sports organizations, led by one of Arkansas’ greatest ambassadors, and Simmons is proud to be a part of connecting football fans across our state.”

The Little Rock Touchdown Club meets at Embassy Suites, located at 11301 Financial Centre Parkway in Little Rock.

The Little Rock Touchdown Club began in August 2004 when a small group gathered at what was then the Little Rock Hilton to discuss football. The club now has more than 400 members.

Monday, August 20 - Chad Morris [Current Head Coach, University of Arkansas]

Tuesday, September 4 - Mean Joe Greene [Pittsburgh Steelers 1969-1981]

Monday, September 10 - Hugh Freeze [Former Head Coach, Ole Miss 2011-2017; Arkansas State University 2010-2011]

Monday, September 24 - Ed "Too Tall" Jones [Former Defensive End, Dallas Cowboys 1974-1978, 1980-1989]

Monday, October 8 - Larry Csonka [Former Fullback, Miami Dolphins 1968-1974]

Monday, October 22- Nathan Brown [Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks, University of Central Arkansas]

Monday, November 5 - Razorback/SWC Hall of Fame Inductee

Monday, November 19 - Jim Mora [Former Head Coach, Atlanta Falcons 2004-2006; UCLA 2012-2017]

If you join the Little Rock Touchdown Club you’ll receive discounts on each Touchdown Club lunch and additional perks. Different membership tiers are available. Membership dues can be paid online at LRTouchdown.com. Lunch is served at 11 a.m. each week with the program beginning at 11:50 a.m.

First Down- $75

Gridiron- $100

Super Shorts- $150

Fifty Yard Line- $350

Ultimate TD Club- $425

For more information on memberships or the Little Rock Touchdown Club, click here.

