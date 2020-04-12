Little Rock women to host Vanderbilt on Saturday

The matchup will be the first ever meeting between the two programs

Saturday afternoon brings about a test for Little Rock that will be SECond to none. The Trojans, fresh off a 61-52 win at Memphis, return to the Jack Stephens Center at 2 p.m. to host Vanderbilt in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The Commodores (0-0) will be the first of three Southeastern Conference teams to visit the Jack Stephens Center over the next two weeks, followed by No. 12 Texas A&M (Dec. 10) and No. 16 Arkansas (Dec. 19), who are all set to visit the Trojans (1-1).

Saturday’s 2 p.m. tip-off on ESPN+ will feature a battle between two legendary names in the world of women’s basketball. Little Rock’s Joe Foley is one of five active Division I coaches to have won 800 games while Vanderbilt’s Stephanie White is one of three collegiate coaches to have also been a head coach in the WNBA.

Promotions

· Trojan Masks: Little Rock fans can get their Little Rock Trojan Face Masks at the Trojan Armory Team Store. Single masks ($9) and Packs of Three ($24) are available for sale.

· Turn Back the Clock: Little Rock will be sporting their white “throwback” jerseys in Saturday’s game.

Series History

Five Things to Know

1. Maiden Voyage

As Little Rock hosts Vanderbilt Saturday, the game will mark the second consecutive opponent the Trojans will face who are making their season debut. Both Memphis and Vanderbilt will hit the court for the first time for this unique season when facing Little Rock's Team. That stretch will come to an end with Little Rock's next scheduled game against Texas A&M on Dec. 10.

2. Season of Giving

December is the Season of Giving and Mayra Caicedo is fully in the spirit of the season with her performance at Memphis on Dec. 1. Caicedo dished out 10 assists in Little Rock's 61-52 win over the Tigers, marking the second-most (tied) number of assists a single player has registered in a game in the country this year, tied with 10 others. Her 10 assists not only ranks as the most by any Sun Belt player to date this season but also ranks tied for 10th for the most in a single game in Little Rock history.

3. The Little General

Standing at 5-foot-3, she certainly isn't imposing from a height standpoint but do not discount the impact Mayra Caicedo can have on the court. Entering this game, the junior point guard for Little Rock ranks fifth in the nation in assists per game (8.0) and eighth nationally in assists (16) as she has guided a Trojan team early this season. Her presence is consistently felt, as the speedy floor general ranks 18th nationally in minutes played per game (38.79). In all of those categories, she leads the Sun Belt Conference.

4. Lucky Number 10

When facing Trojan opponents, the number 10 comes to mind. Entering its third game this season is now facing its third opponent of the year that has 10 returners meaning, once again, this young Trojan squad is facing an opponent with plenty of experience (Spoiler alert: That trend will continue next week).

5. Looking for Number Five

As Little Rock tips off against Vanderbilt Saturday, the Trojans will be looking for the program's fifth win over an SEC team and its first win over an SEC squad in five years. The last time Little Rock upended an SEC program came in 2015 when the Trojans claimed a 69-60 win over Texas A&M in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament (go ahead and keep this note in mind for Little Rock's next game).

A Win Would...

· Give Little Rock its first home win of the season.

· Give the Trojans a 1-0 advantage in the all-time series over Vanderbilt.

· Mark Little Rock's first win over an SEC opponent since 2015.

· Register Joe Foley's 803rd career win as a head coach (why stop counting?).

· Give Joe Foley his 347th win as head coach of the Trojans.