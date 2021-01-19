x
Little Rock women’s basketball game against Louisiana rescheduled for January 25

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock announced Tuesday that it will make up one of its two postponed women’s basketball games against Louisiana on Monday, Jan. 25.

Tip-off time for that single game is set for 5:30 p.m. CT at the Jack Stephens Center and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ as well as 920AM The Sports Animal as part of the Little Rock Trojans Radio Network.

The second game of the two-game series will not be rescheduled. That game will be cancelled.

Little Rock’s initial two-game series against Louisiana was originally scheduled for Jan. 8-9 but the combination of the positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Trojans program caused the initial postponement.