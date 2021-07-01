x
Little Rock Women’s Basketball Games Against Louisiana Postponed

Following the results of Wednesday's COVID-19 testing and as a result of the combination of the positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Following the results of Wednesday's COVID-19 testing and as a result of the combination of the positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program, Little Rock’s women’s basketball series against Louisiana has been postponed, consistent with Sun Belt Conference COVID-19 protocols.

At this time, no makeup date has been determined, but tickets for the Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 games against Louisiana will be honored on the makeup dates for those matchups. For questions regarding tickets, please contact the Trojan Ticket Office at 501-565-8257.

For the latest information on Little Rock Basketball, make sure to check out LRTrojans.com. You can also find the team on social media at @LittleRockWBB on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.