Little Rock Women’s Basketball Games Against Louisiana Postponed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Following the results of Wednesday's COVID-19 testing and as a result of the combination of the positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program, Little Rock’s women’s basketball series against Louisiana has been postponed, consistent with Sun Belt Conference COVID-19 protocols.

At this time, no makeup date has been determined, but tickets for the Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 games against Louisiana will be honored on the makeup dates for those matchups. For questions regarding tickets, please contact the Trojan Ticket Office at 501-565-8257.