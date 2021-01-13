Little Rock Women’s Basketball Games at Texas State Postponed

Following the results of Monday's COVID-19 testing and as a result of the combination of the positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within its program, Little Rock’s women’s basketball series at Texas State has been postponed, consistent with Sun Belt Conference COVID-19 protocols.
At this time, no makeup date has been determined.
Little Rock is next scheduled to be back in action on Jan. 22-23 with a two-game Sun Belt Conference series against UT Arlington.
