Little Rock's Ben Coupet Jr. named Lou Henson National Mid-Major Player of the Week

Coupet had a phenomenal weekend for the Trojans, helping guide Little Rock to a 2-0 start in league play with a sweep of UT Arlington. He averaged 26.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, shooting 77.3% from the floor, 73.3% from three-point range and 80.0% from the free throw line.



In Friday's game, Coupet set a new career-high with 27 points, knocking down 10 of his 13 shots, including 5-of-7 from three-point range. He scored 15 of his 27 points in the second half to help the Trojans pull away for the 102-93 win over the Mavericks.



The following night, Coupet nearly duplicated that feat, finishing with 26 points on 7-of-9 shooting, going 6-for-8 from three point range and 6-of-8 at the free throw line with six boards. Again, he was a major factor in the second half, scoring 18 of his 26 and playing a key role in the 22-4 run that separated Little Rock from UT Arlington in the 75-62 victory.



The Chicago, Illinois native came into this season as a preseason third-team All-Sun Belt selection and is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Trojans. He leads the team in qualifying three point percentage at 51.5% and is shooting 57.6% from the floor.