BOSTON — Little Rock sophomore point guard Markquis Nowell has been named a 2020 Lou Henson All-American, announced by CollegeInsider.com.

Nowell becomes the first Trojan to be recognized since the award’s inception in 2010, earning Little Rock’s first All-America honor since Solomon Bozeman was an honorable mention AP All-American in 2010-11.

He becomes the ninth player in program history to earn All-America honors, joining Larry Drake (1973), Vaughn Williams (1982), Jimmy Lampley (1982), Donald Newman (1984), Michael Clarke (1985), Derek Fisher (1996), Muntrelle Dobbins (1997) and Bozeman.

Nowell continues to add to an impressive resume from the 2019-20 campaign, being named a first team All-Sun Belt selection while being named a first team NABC All-Region and a USBWA All-District honoree. During the course of the season, Nowell was a three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, setting a new program record for most weekly accolades in a season.

Nowell was Little Rock's floor general in 2019-20, at times carrying the team on his back. He ranked in the top-four in the Sun Belt in six statistical categories, leading the league in free throw percentage (87.9%) and three pointers per game (2.8) while sitting second in assists (4.9), third in steals (2.2) and three point field goal percentage (39.1%) and fourth in scoring (17.2).



The Harlem, New York native also ranked among the top-50 nationally in five statistical categories, including sitting 17th in steals per game (2.21), 19th in free throw percentage (87.9%) and 30th in total steals (62). He scored 20 or more points 12 times on the year, including games of 33 and 32 points in Sun Belt play, and is the Trojans' active career scoring leader at 749 points in two seasons.

Nowell is one of just two Sun Belt Conference players to earn All-America honors, joined by Texas State’s Nijal Pearson. He is also one of just five sophomores named to the prestigious list.

The Lou Henson All-America team is comprised of the top-40 players at the mid-major level of Division I, and is named honor of Henson, who retired after a spectacular coaching career that lasted 41 years. When he left the game in 2005, he was sixth all-time in career Division I wins with 779. He is the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State. He is one of only 12 coaches in the history of the game to take two schools to the Final Four.

2019-20 Lou Henson All-America Team

Milan Acquaah – California Baptist

E.J. Anosike – Sacred Heart

Paul Atkinson – Yale

Isaiah Blackmon – Saint Francis (Pa.)

Tray Boyd III – East Tennessee State

Keith Braxton – Saint Francis (Pa.)

AJ Brodeur – Penn

Tevin Brown – Murray State

Desure Buie – Hofstra

Elijah Childs – Bradley

Yoeli Childs – BYU

Carlos Dotson – Western Carolina

Jordan Ford – Saint Mary’s

Eugene German – Northern Illinois

AJ Green – Northern Iowa

Kevon Harris – Stephen F. Austin

Juvaris Hayes – Merrimack

Bo Hodges – East Tennessee State

Caleb Homesley – Liberty

Loren Jackson – Akron

Scottie James – Liberty

Carlik Jones – Radford

Nathan Knight – William & Mary

Cameron Krutwig – Loyola Chicago

Adam Kunkel – Belmont

Anthony Lamb – Vermont

Loudon Love – Wright State

Jordan Lyons – Furman

Max Mahoney – Boston University

Isaiah Miller – UNC-Greensboro

Sa’eed Nelson – American

Markquis Nowell – Little Rock

Nijal Pearson – Texas State

Jalen Pickett – Siena

Grant Riller – Charleston

Colbey Ross – Pepperdine

Terry Taylor – Austin Peay

Jahlil Trip – Pacific

Tyson Ward – North Dakota State

Douglas Wilson – South Dakota State