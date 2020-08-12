Little Rock's Markquis Nowell named Sun Belt Player of the Week

The weekly honor is the fourth of his Trojan career, the most Sun Belt Player of the Week awards by a Little Rock player in program history

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock junior guard Markquis Nowell has been named the Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, announced today by the league office.

Nowell is coming off a week in which he posted three double-doubles in leading the Trojans to a 2-1 record. He averaged 19.0 points, 11.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds for Little Rock, shooting 90.5% from the free throw line in 37.3 minutes per game.

Nowell started off the week coming within a whisker of the first triple-double in program history, finishing with 13 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in the win over Duquesne. He followed that up with a 25-point, 10-assist effort against Winthrop and closed out the week scoring 19 points while tying a career-high 13 assists with five rebounds in the win over Central Arkansas.

The Harlem, New York native currently leads the nation with 45 total assists, ranking fourth nationally in assists per game (9.0), seventh in free throws made (28) and 10th in total steals (13). The weekly honor is the fourth of his Trojan career as he now holds the most Sun Belt Player of the Week awards by a Little Rock player, surpassing Rashad Jones-Jennings and Will Neighbour who each had three.