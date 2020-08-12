Little Rock’s Mayra Caicedo named Sun Belt Player of the Week

Caicedo posted back-to-back double-doubles last week as Little Rock went undefeated on the week, including an 82-74 win over SEC foe Vanderbilt on Saturday.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — After a school record performance in a win over Vanderbilt, Little Rock point guard Mayra Caicedo has been named the Sun Belt Player of the Week, completing the weekly award sweep for the Trojans.

Caicedo posted back-to-back double-doubles last week as Little Rock went undefeated on the week, including an 82-74 win over SEC foe Vanderbilt on Saturday. In the win over Vandy, Caicedo set a school record 14 assists, dropped 14 points and shot nearly 50% from the floor in a game the Trojans never trailed.

That came after Caicedo flirted with a triple-double, posting 10 points, 10 assists and grabbing seven rebounds in a 61-52 win over Memphis. In all, Caicedo averaged a double-double with 12 points and 12 assists. She also averaged five rebounds and grabbed three steals in the win over Vandy, which marked the program's first win over an SEC opponent since 2015, the first win over a Power 5 program since 2017 and the first-ever win over the Commodores, which came in the two teams' first-ever meeting. Caicedo shot 50% from the floor and 67% from 3-point range all while the speedy point guard averaged 39.5 minutes per game.

Little Rock swept the Sun Belt’s weekly awards as men’s guard Markquis Nowell claimed the honor earlier Tuesday after averaging 19.0 points, 11.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds.