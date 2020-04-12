Little Rock's Nowell Named to Wade Houston Tipoff Classic All-Tournament Team

Nowell closed out his time in the Louisville bubble averaging 16.3 points, 8.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, adding 11 steals and shooting 19-of-20 at the line

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock junior guard Markquis Nowell has been named to the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic All-Tournament Team, announced today by Louisville. Nowell was one of 10 players named to the team, encompassing the eight teams that participated in the 10-day season-opening event.

Nowell closed out his time in the Louisville bubble averaging 16.3 points, 8.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game while adding 11 steals and shooting 19-of-20 at the free throw line (95.0%). He posted a pair of double-doubles, finishing with a season-high 25 points and 10 assists against Winthrop and nearly registering the first triple-double in program history, tallying 13 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in the win over Duquesne.

Nowell’s 65 points on the KFC Yum! Center court were the second-most of any player in the tournament, sitting behind only teammate Nikola Maric’s 74 total points. Through four games, Nowell ranks fourth nationally in total assists (32), ninth in total steals (11), 11th in assists per game (8.0) and 21st in free throws made (19).

Having closed out their time in the Louisville bubble, the Trojans are returning home for their 2020-21 opener at the Jack Stephens Center, taking on rival Central Arkansas in the Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Governor’s I-40 Showdown Sunday at 2 p.m. Limited general admission tickets are available for the game, as well as season tickets and six-game mini plans. Contact the Trojan ticket office at (501) 565-8257 to secure your tickets.

2020-21 Wade Houston Classic All-Tournament Team

MVP: Carlik Jones – Louisville

D.J. Burns Jr. – Winthrop

Dre Davis – Louisville

Noah Frederking – Evansville

David Johnson – Louisville

Sandro Mamukelashvili – Seton Hall

Isaiah Miller – UNC Greensboro

Markquis Nowell – Little Rock

Marcus Weathers – Duquesne