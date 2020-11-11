Little Rock's Ruot Monyyong Tabbed Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year

Coming off a memorable season, preseason accolades are starting to accumulate for Little Rock heading into 2020-21.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Coming off a memorable season, preseason accolades are starting to accumulate for Little Rock heading into 2020-21. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year Ruot Monyyong has been named the preseason Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and a first team preseason All-Sun Belt selection, joined by teammates Markquis Nowell (first team) and Ben Coupet Jr. (third team).

Monyyong made an immediate impact for the Trojans in 2019-20, being named a first team All-Sun Belt selection in addition to his major honors. Monyyong was also tabbed an NABC first team All-District honoree and a Lefty Driesell Defensive All-American, earning a reputation as one of the nation's top defensive players.



Monyyong was a key factor for the Little Rock turnaround as he was the Sun Belt Conference leader in rebounds (9.8), defensive rebounds (7.6), blocks (2.0) and double-doubles (16), holding comfortable margins on the next closest player in each category. Nationally, he ranked among the top-40 in six different statistical categories, including 15th in defensive rebounds per game (7.61) and 17th in the NCAA in double-doubles.

Nowell, a preseason Player of the Year candidate in his own right, was Little Rock's floor general in 2019-20, at times carrying the team on his back. He ranked in the top-four in the Sun Belt in six statistical categories, leading the league in free throw percentage (87.9%) and three pointers per game (2.8) while sitting second in assists (4.9), third in steals (2.2) and three point field goal percentage (39.1%) and fourth in scoring (17.2).



The Harlem, New York native also ranked among the top-50 nationally in five statistical categories, including sitting 17th in steals per game (2.21), 19th in free throw percentage (87.9%) and 30th in total steals (62). He scored 20 or more points 12 times on the year, being named a Lou Henson All-American, a first team NABC All-Region selection and a USBWA All-District honoree.

Coupet made a name for himself in his first season in Little Rock, starting all 31 games for Little Rock and ranking third in both points (11.2) and rebounds (4.7). The Chicago native ranked second on the team in three point percentage (36.9%) and scored in double figures 20 times for the Trojans.

Little Rock begins its 2020-21 season in two weeks, traveling to Louisville, Kentucky, for the season-opening event where the Trojans will play five games in 10 days at the KFC Yum! Center. The remaining non-conference schedule will be announced in the coming days with Sun Belt play getting underway January 1.

2020-21 Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams

First Team

Ruot Monyyong – Little Rock

Markquis Nowell – Little Rock

Justin Forrest – Appalachian State

Kane Williams – Georgia State

DeVante Jones – Coastal Carolina

Second Team

David Azore – UT Arlington

Mylik Wilson – Louisiana

Marquis Eaton – Arkansas State

Elijah McCadden – Georgia Southern

Justin Roberts – Georgia State

Third Team

Cedric Russell – Louisiana

Michael Flowers – South Alabama

Ben Coupet Jr. – Little Rock

Zack Bryant – Georgia Southern

Caleb Fields – Arkansas State

Preseason Player of the Year: Ruot Monyyong – Little Rock