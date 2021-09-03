Little Rock’s Teal Battle named to Sun Belt All-Tournament Team

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Averaging 16.7 points per game and leading Little Rock to the semifinal round, senior forward Teal Battle was named to the Sun Belt Conference’s All-Tournament Team Monday.
Battle shot 40.9% (18-for-44) in Little Rock’s three games in Pensacola, scoring 50 points in all, while shooting 40% (2-for-5) from 3-point range and going 12-for-15 (80%) from the free throw line.
She tied a career-high 25 points in Little Rock’s quarterfinal win over Georgia State while hitting a pair of threes late in the second half that bookended a 9-0 run that essentially secured the win for the Trojans.
Her performance helped Little Rock reach the semifinal round of the league’s tournament for the 13th time in 14 years.
This marks the first career All-Tournament honor for Battle and the 23rd all-time Sun Belt All-Tournament honor a Little Rock player has claimed.