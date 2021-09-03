Little Rock’s Teal Battle named to Sun Belt All-Tournament Team

This marks the first career All-Tournament honor for Battle and the 23rd all-time Sun Belt All-Tournament honor a Little Rock player has claimed.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Averaging 16.7 points per game and leading Little Rock to the semifinal round, senior forward Teal Battle was named to the Sun Belt Conference’s All-Tournament Team Monday.

Battle shot 40.9% (18-for-44) in Little Rock’s three games in Pensacola, scoring 50 points in all, while shooting 40% (2-for-5) from 3-point range and going 12-for-15 (80%) from the free throw line.

She tied a career-high 25 points in Little Rock’s quarterfinal win over Georgia State while hitting a pair of threes late in the second half that bookended a 9-0 run that essentially secured the win for the Trojans.

Her performance helped Little Rock reach the semifinal round of the league’s tournament for the 13th time in 14 years.