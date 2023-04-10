Bentonville eighth grader with autism makes an impact on football field

"They embraced him, they brought him up on the line and made room for him, they took him to the coin tosses," said Zane's dad.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — In Bentonville, a local family and the school district are working together to show that football has a place for everyone.

Zane Michaud is an 8th grader at Grimsley Junior High School, he was born in 2010 with cerebellar hypoplasia.

“Basically, the cerebellum has two sides, and one was just matter, it didn't have any brain activity. He has an asymmetrical brainstem,” Zane’s dad, Rick Michaud said. “So, he's been diagnosed with autism.”

Zane has many interests, from acting to taekwondo. He also loves Halloween and all things “horror.”

When he wanted to expand his horizons and try football, his parents, Rick and Celeste Michaud, took action to make it happen.

“My wife worked with the school district, and they decided that they would give it a chance and put him on the football team as sort of an equipment manager,” Rick said.

With his dad at his side, Zane took the field. “After the first game, Zane got in the car, and told us 'Those football players really liked me,'” Rick said.

When asked about his duties during the Grimsley Grizzlies games, Zane said, “I give the football players some water … I cheer the team on and fist bump them also.”

The Michauds say they’ve found peer support like this is one of the most effective ways for Zane to learn and build confidence.

“It’s obviously beneficial for him. He has already told us, ‘I want to do it by myself,’” Celeste said. “We want him to have as much independence as he wants to have ... With a peer being out there, he actually is way more accepting of that support than he was from us.”

Zane isn’t the only one learning and growing.

“I think it's good for the children and the team and the coaches to interact with him so that going forward, they know how to interact with the neurodiverse population. I think a lot of times, we don't know how to interact, so we just don't,” Rick said.

As Zane settles into his role on the team, Head Football Coach Dalton Pearson says he is making his mark.

“Zane’s attitude can just soften hearts. When he comes into the room, he is always looking to serve … It humbles people in a lot of ways,” Coach Pearson said.

