Little Rock Rugby Club making history

The Little Rock Rugby Club made history after they won the Red River Conference Championship. Now. they're headed to their first Super Regional.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rugby isn't exactly a household term in the United States, but its popularity is growing. For the members of the Little Rocky Rugby Club, it's a small sport that makes a big impact.

"I always get that look of shock and amazement like, you play rugby," laughed Erin "Reba" Sebree. "There's something kind of like, yeah, I do play rugby."

"No one's getting paid, we choose to do it because we love it. It's just great to be surrounded by such a positive and committed group of people," adds Katharine Ray.

It's a special kind of bond that forms in the scrum.

"We call it the framily," explained Sebree. "Friends that become family."

Greer Ayers joined the team less than a year ago and already feels something special.

"I don't really know how to describe it, there's a tangible sense of, I've got you're back, you've got mine, and we're gonna do it," she said.

That camaraderie has led to success. 49 years after the club was founded, the Stormers are headed to their first Super Regional, after winning their first Red River Rugby Conference title in Texas.

"It felt like it all clicked, and we were the team we always wanted to be," explaine Loren Clawitter.

"The amount of love and fight that we had for each other on the field made all the difference," Ayers added.

@TVTylerCass Looking forward to seeing you out at #LittleRock Women's Rugby practice tonight! pic.twitter.com/9v2mu4KIPS — Alicia A (@ad_atchley) April 27, 2023

"I think we were the underdogs, really," said Ray. "We were like Holy Cannoli, this is really going to happen. Pure bliss"

Now they will travel to the Gulf Coast Super Regional in Orlando, where play starts Saturday, May 6.

"It's going to be a little bit mental, but I think we have what it takes," said Lucy Owen.

Sebree is excited for the club to show out for their city.

I can't wait to see what we bring to Florida, can't wait to show them what Little Rock can do," she exclaimed.

If they can make it through Super Regionals, the team would head to the national championships in St. Louis.