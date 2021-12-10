Arkansas looks to get revenge against Auburn this Saturday

Locked On Razorbacks podcast host John Nabors and Michael Bratton discuss the performance by KJ Jefferson and much more on episode 442.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You may remember last year's against Auburn match up ended in some controversy.

The Hogs lost to Auburn last year after the referees said there was no clear evidence Arkansas recovered a backwards pass last year.

Now, Arkansas is looking to get revenge against Auburn this Saturday.

