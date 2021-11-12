Casino license awarded to Cherokee Nations in Pope County

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — According to Scott Hardin, an official with the Arkansas Racing Commission, a casino license was awarded to Cherokee Nations Businesses in Pope County on Friday, Nov. 12.
The move comes after last month's ruling by the Arkansas Supreme Court against a competing casino company hoping to build a resort outside Russellville.
In a 3-2 vote with two abstentions, the commission voided the original license granted to Gulfside Casino Partnership, refund its $250,000 deposit, and cash the check put forward by CNB.
The actions mean a license should be formally issued by Monday.
The legal fight over the fourth license has flared in multiple courthouses and government offices since voters authorized expanded casino gaming in 2018.
The Oklahoma-based Native American tribe plans to build a $225-million casino resort under the brand Legends, with 1,100 slot machines, 32 table games and a hotel near Interstate 40.