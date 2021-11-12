Casino license awarded to Cherokee Nations in Pope County

A casino license was awarded to Cherokee Nations Businesses in Pope County on Friday, Nov. 12.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — According to Scott Hardin, an official with the Arkansas Racing Commission, a casino license was awarded to Cherokee Nations Businesses in Pope County on Friday, Nov. 12.

The move comes after last month's ruling by the Arkansas Supreme Court against a competing casino company hoping to build a resort outside Russellville.

In a 3-2 vote with two abstentions, the commission voided the original license granted to Gulfside Casino Partnership, refund its $250,000 deposit, and cash the check put forward by CNB.

The actions mean a license should be formally issued by Monday.

The legal fight over the fourth license has flared in multiple courthouses and government offices since voters authorized expanded casino gaming in 2018.