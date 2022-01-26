Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman announces ticket transfer program

The head hog is also looking to make sure Bud Walton Arena is sold out the rest of the year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback basketball will look to extend their winning streak tonight at Ole Miss, but the head hog is also looking to make sure Bud Walton Arena is sold out the rest of the year.

Head Coach Eric Musselman took to Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 25 to announce a new ticket transfer program.

Coach Musselman said that during last Saturdays hundreds of students were turned away despite empty seats in the stands. So to fix this, he asks that any fans who cant make it to any home games to email him.

He said his team will make sure those tickets get donated back to students wanting tickets or give to charitable children's organizations throughout northwest Arkansas.

Help us pack Bud Walton Arena! Not going to the game? Send us your tickets and we will make sure they get used! Transfer the tickets you aren’t using to musstix@uark.edu at least 48 hours before the game #PackThePalace pic.twitter.com/97LO3bhb2P — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) January 25, 2022

To donate these tickets back to them, just transfer them from your ticket account to: musstix@uark.edu.