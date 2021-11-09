Arkansas Razorbacks to play Texas A&M Aggies on CBS

The Arkansas Razorbacks will play against Texas A&M on CBS on Saturday, Sept. 25.

DALLAS — Editor's Note: The video shown from the Arkansas vs. Texas game.

Woo Pig Sooie!

Arkansas football’s week four matchup against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 25, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will kickoff 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

Arkansas currently sits at No. 20 in the AP Poll, while the Aggies are ranked No. 7. The Razorbacks hold a 41-33-3 lead in the all-time series.

This season, the Southwest Classic returns to AT&T Stadium after being played in College Station a season ago.

Arkansas hosts Georgia Southern at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, on SEC Network.