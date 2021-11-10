Arkansas's War Memorial game against UAPB will kickoff at 11 a.m.

The game against the Golden Lions will represent the first against an in-state school for the gridiron Hogs since 1944 when Arkansas defeated Arkansas-Monticello.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas football’s week eight matchup against UAPB on Saturday, Oct. 23, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network.

The game against the Golden Lions will represent the first against an in-state school for the gridiron Hogs since 1944 when Arkansas defeated Arkansas-Monticello, then known as Arkansas A&M, 41-0 in Fayetteville in head coach Glen Rose’s first season.

This weekend, Arkansas takes on Auburn inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 16. The game will air on CBS.