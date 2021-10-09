Little Rock businesses prepare as Razorbacks battle Longhorns

Tens of thousands of Arkansas fans will pack Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville for a game against the Texas Longhorns.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tens of thousands of Arkansas fans will pack Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville for a game against the Texas Longhorns.

In Little Rock, some businesses are expecting to see fans too.

If you are a Razorback fan like Allan Hobbs, Hogman's Gameday Superstore is a familiar stop.

"I can't come to Little Rock without coming by here," Hobbs said. "[The] first time I came here was 1975."

He was inside the store, buying apparel for his favorite team ahead of the big game.

"Well, I could get it online and I've gotten a couple things online, but this is the place. You can't go to Little Rock without coming here," he said.

It's fans like Hobbs that make Bill Tibbett happy to show up to work during college football season.

Tibbett is the president of the store and he said he is expecting to see long lines at the cash register Friday and Saturday.

"Of course. We can see it now. There is no predicting, there is big business ahead of Texas," Tibbett said.

It is a good sign for him. He said the traffic inside the store did not exist this time last year.

"The people were not getting the near gear and not getting the next hat and the next hog nose," Tibbett said.

In the River Market, Rob Byford, owner of the Library Kitchen and Lounge said, while he's prepared, he's still yet to see a rush in customers.

In the beginning of the summer, he was optimistic to see a return to normalcy, but the ongoing pandemic will have an impact on the business he will see Saturday.

"We're pretty much in the same pot hole. The delta variant came along and it has really pulled the emergency brake on what he had going on," Byford said.

He is staying positive however, and hopes that people will come cheer on the hogs.

As for people like Hobbs, you can bet what he will be doing on Saturday.