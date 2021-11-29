Duke jumps to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll after Gonzaga win, Purdue up to No. 2 in major shakeup

The Blue Devils are No. 1 for the first time since spending two weeks there in November 2019.

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke jumped to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll released Monday after its win against Gonzaga, adding to a record haul of top rankings for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The Blue Devils earned 51 of 61 first-place votes in the new poll, climbing from fifth last week following a win that knocked the Bulldogs from the top spot. This marks the 127th week at No. 1 for Krzyzewski, who is set to retire after this season.

Purdue earned nine first-place votes and moved up a spot to No. 2, while the Zags fell to third.

Reigning national champion Baylor rose two spots to No. 4 after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament while UCLA fell three spots to No. 5 after a 20-point loss to Gonzaga last week.

Villanova, Texas, Kansas, Kentucky and Arkansas rounded out the top 10 in a reshuffled poll that saw no team hold its spot from the previous week and three new teams join the list.

Florida made the week’s biggest jump by climbing nine spots to No. 14 while No. 11 Arizona and No. 12 BYU each rose six spots.

Memphis had the week’s biggest tumble, sliding nine spots to No. 18, followed by No. 16 Alabama’s six-spot fall. No. 8 Kansas, No. 24 Michigan and No. 25 Seton Hall slid four spots.

No. 19 Iowa State, No. 22 Michigan State and No. 23 Wisconsin – which won the relocated Maui Invitational – were the the three new additions, while Illinois, St. Bonaventure and Xavier fell out of the rankings.

Full AP Poll

1. Duke

2. Purdue

3. Gonzaga

4. Baylor

5. UCLA

6. Villanova

7. Texas

8. Kansas

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Arizona

12. BYU

13. Tennessee

14. Florida

15. Houston

16. Alabama

17. Connecticut

18. Memphis

19. Iowa State

20. USC

21. Auburn

22. Michigan State

23. Wisconsin

24. Michigan