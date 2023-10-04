Why Tramon Mark is a huge addition for Arkansas | Locked on Razorbacks

For a team set to lose guards Nick Smith, Anthony Black, and Ricky Council to the NBA this offseason, Mark is a much-needed addition to help shore up guard depth.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eric Musselman's Arkansas squad got a pleasant Easter Sunday surprise when former Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark announced on Twitter he is transferring to join the Hogs with three years of eligibility remaining.

For a team set to lose guards Nick Smith, Anthony Black, and Ricky Council to the NBA this offseason, Mark is a much-needed addition to help shore up the guard depth, even after the addition of Washington guard Keyon Menifield.

Mark started 37 games for the Coogs last season, averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 42.6% on two pointers and 32.8% on threes.

While the Hogs still need to find some knockdown outside shooters, Mark's addition gives them an extremely valuable defensive presence on the wing, something they will desperately need with the departure of Black to the NBA.