MLB Power Rankings: Ranking every team ahead of 2023 MLB season

MLB Opening Day is right around the corner. See where the Locked On Podcast Network's MLB experts ranked all 30 teams ahead of the season.

NEW YORK — Lots of players switched uniforms in the 2022-23 Major League Baseball offseason.

Some teams made minor moves, while others like the New York Mets and San Diego Padres made big splashes.

And now that Opening Day is next week, rosters are being shaped and fringe players are finding out if they made the cut, the Locked On Podcast Network's MLB hosts around the countryvoted ahead of the season to rank all 30 MLB teams.

Locked On's Preseason 2023 MLB Power Rankings

30. Washington Nationals

2022 record: 55-107 (5th in NL East)

Key additions: RHP Trevor Williams, 3B Jeimer Candelario, OF Corey Dickerson, 1B Dominic Smith, 1B Erasmo Ramírez

Key losses: OF Nelson Cruz

29. Oakland Athletics

2022 record: 60-102 (5th in AL West)

Key additions: INF Aledmys Díaz, INF Jace Peterson, RHP Trevor May, RHP Shintaro Fujinami, 1B Jesús Aguilar, RHP Drew Rucinski, CF Esteury Ruiz, C Manny Piña, OF JJ Bleday

Key losses: C Sean Murphy, LHP Cole Irvin, LHP A.J. Puk

28. Detroit Tigers

2022 record: 66-96 (4th in AL Central)

Key additions: RHP Michael Lorenzen, 3B Nick Maton, C Donny Sands, OF Matt Vierling

Key losses: C Tucker Barhart, LHP Gregory Soto, 3B Jeimer Candelario

27. Colorado Rockies

2022 record: 68-94 (5th in NL West)

Key additions: RHP Pierce Johnson, RHP Connor Seabold, OF Jurickson Profar

Key losses: RHP Carlos Estevez, OF Sam Hilard, OF Connor Joe

Key extensions: RHP Tyler Kinley

26. Cincinnati Reds

2022 record: 62-100 (tied for 4th in NL Central)

Key additions: INF/OF Wil Myers, C Curt Casali, RHP Luke Weaver, INF Kevin Newman, INF Nick Solak

Key losses: INF Kyle Farmer

25. Pittsburgh Pirates

2022 record: 62-100 (tied for 4th in NL Central)

Key additions: LHP Rich Hill, 1B Carlos Santana, DH Andrew McCutchen, C Austin Hedges, RHP Vince Velasquez, LHP Jarlin Garcia, 1B Ji-Man Choi, OF Connor Joe

Key losses: INF Kevin Newman, RPH Zach Thompson, RHP Bryce Wilson

24. Kansas City Royals

2022 record: 65-97 (5th in AL Central)

Key additions: RHP Jordan Lyles, RHP Zack Greinke, LHP Aroldis Chapman, LHP Ryan Yarbrough

Key losses: SS Adalberto Mondesi, CF Michael A. Taylor

23. Miami Marlins

2022 record: 69-93 (4th in NL East)

Key additions: 2B Luis Arraez, 3B Jean Segura, RHP Johnny Cueto, RHP Matt Barnes, RHP JT Chargois, LHP A.J. Puk

Key losses: RHP Pablo Lopez, 3B/OF Brian Anderson, LHP Richard Bleier, OF JJ Bleday

22. Chicago Cubs

2022 record: 74-88 3rd in NL Central)

Key additions: SS Dansby Swanson, RHP Jameson Taillon, LHP Drew Smyly, CF Cody Bellinger, 1B/DH Trey Mancini, C Tucker Barnhart, RHP Brad Boxberger, RHP Michael Fulmer, 1B Eric Hosmer

Key losses: C Willson Contreras, LHP Wade Miley

21. Boston Red Sox

2022 record: 78-84 (5th in AL East)

Key additions: LF Masataka Yoshida, RHB Kenley Jansen, 3B/DH Justin Turner, RHP Chris Martin, RHP Corey Kluber, OF Adam Duvall, LHP Joely Rodriguez, SS Adalberto Mondesi, LHP Richard Bleier

Key losses: SS Xander Bogaerts, DH J.D. Martinez, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, LHP Matt Strahm, LHP Rich Hill, OF Tommy Pham, 1B Eric Hosmer

Key extensions: 3B Rafael Devers

20. Arizona Diamondbacks

2022 record: 74-88 4th in NL West)

Key additions: C Gabriel Moreno, LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF Kyle Lewis, LHP Andrew Chafin, RHP Scott McGough, RHP Zack Davies, 3B Evan Longoria, RHP Miguel Castro

Key losses: CF Daulton Varsho, OF Jordan Luplow

19. San Francisco Giants

2022 record: 81-81 3rd in NL West)

Key additions: RF Mitch Haniger, OF Michael Conforto, LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Ross Stripling, LHP Sean Manaea, OF Joc Pederson, RHP Luke Jackson

Key losses: LHP Carlos Rodon, 1B Brandon Belt, 3B Evan Longoria, LHP Jarlin Garcia, RHP Shelby Miller, INF Tommy La Stella

18. Baltimore Orioles

2022 record: 83-79 4th in AL East)

Key additions: RHP Kyle Gibson, LHP Cole Irvin, 2B Adam Frazier, RHP Mychal Givens, C James McCann

Key losses: RHP Jordan Lyles, 1B Jesus Aguilar, OF Brett Phillips

17. Texas Rangers

2022 record: 68-94 (4th in AL West)

Key additions: RHP Jacob deGrom, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, LHP Andrew Heaney, RHP Jake Odorizzi

Key losses: RHP Dennis Santana, LHP Kolby Allard, INF Nick Solak

16. Chicago White Sox

2022 record: 81-81 (2nd in AL Central)

Key additions: LF Andrew Benintendi, RHP Mike Clevinger

Key losses: RHP 1B Jose Abreu, RHP Johnny Cueto, OF AJ Pollock, RHP Vince Velasquez, INF/OF Josh Harrison, INF Danny Mendick, OF Adam Engel

15. Milwaukee Brewers

2022 record: 86-76 (2nd in NL Central)

Key additions: LF/DH Jesse Winker, C William Contreras, LHP Wade Miley, 3B/RF Brian Anderson, RHP Javy Guerra, RHP Bryce Wilson

Key losses: RF Hunter Renfroe, 2B Kolten Wong, LHP Taylor Rogers, C Omar Narvaez, INF Jace Peterson, DH Andrew McCutchen, RHP Brad Boxberger, RHP Trevor Gott, OF Esteury Ruiz

14. Los Angeles Angels

2022 record: 73-89 (3rd in AL West)

Key additions: LHP Tyler Anderson, INF Brandon Drury, RHP Carlos Estevez, OF Brett Phillips, 3B Gio Urshela

Key losses: RHP Michael Lorenzen

13. Minnesota Twins

2022 record: 78-84 (3rd in AL Central)

Key additions: SS Carlos Correa, RHP Pablo Lopez, C Christian Vazquez, OF Joey Gallo, INF Kyle Farmer, OF Michael A. Taylor

Key losses: 2B Luis Arraez, 3B Gio Urshela

Key extensions: RHP Chris Paddock

12. Tampa Bay Rays

2022 record: 86-76 (3rd in AL East)

Key additions: RHP Zach Eflin

Key losses: RHP Corey Kluber, CF Kevin Kiermaier, C Mike Zunino, LHP Ryan Yarbough, 1B Ji-Man Choi, RHP, JT Chargois, RHP Javy Guerra, RHP J.P. Feyereisen, LHP Brooks Raley

Key extensions: 3B Yandy Diaz, LHP Jeffrey Springs, RHP Pete Fairbanks

11. St. Louis Cardinals

2022 record: 93-69 (1st in NL Central)

Key additions: C Willson Contreras

Key losses: LHP Jose Quintana, OF Corey Dickerson

10. Cleveland Guardians

2022 record: 92-70 (1st in AL Central)

Key additions: 1B Josh Bell, C Mike Zunino

Key losses: C Austin Hedges, C Luke Maile, INF/OF Owen Miller

9. Seattle Mariners

2022 record: 90-72 (2nd in AL West)

Key additions: RF Teoscar Hernandez, 2B Kolten Wong, OF AJ Pollock, RHP Trevor Gott, INF Tommy La Stella

Key losses: LF/DH Jesse Winker, INF Abraham Toro, OF Kyle Lewis, RHP Erik Swanson, RF Mitch Haniger, LHP Matthew Boyd, INF Adam Frazier, 1B Carlos Santana, C Curt Casali, RHP Luke Weaver

Key extensions: INF/OF Dylan Moore

8. Toronto Blue Jays

2022 record: 92-70 (2nd in AL East)

Key additions: CF Daulton Varsho, RHP Chris Bassitt, 1B Brandon Belt, CF Kevin Kiermaier, RHP Chad Green, RHP Erik Swanson

Key losses: RF Teoscar Hernandez, LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., C Gabriel Moreno, RHP Ross Stripling

7. Philadelphia Phillies

2022 record: 87-75 (3rd in NL East)

Key additions: SS Trea Turner, RHP Taijuan Walker, LHP Matt Strahm, RHP Craig Kimbrel, INF Josh Harrison, LHP Gregory Soto

Key losses: RHP Zach Eflin, 2B Jean Segura, RHP Noah Syndergaard, RHP Kyle Gibson, RHP David Robertson, INF Nick Maton, OF Matt Vierling

6. New York Yankees

2022 record: 99-63 (1st in AL East)

Key additions: RF Aaron Judge, LHP Carlos Rodon, 1B Anthony Rizzo, RHP Tommy Kahnle

Key losses: LF Andrew Benintendi, RHP Jameson Taillon, DH Matt Carpenter, RHP Chad Green, LHP Aroldis Chapman, RHP Miguel Castro, LHP Lucas Luetge

5. Los Angeles Dodgers

2022 record: 111-51 (1st in AL West)

Key additions: LHP Clayton Kershaw, RHP Noah Syndergaard, DH J.D. Martinez, OF David Peralta, RHP Shelby Miller, RHP Alex Reyes, RHP J.P. Feyereisen

Key losses: SS Trea Turner, LHP Tyler Anderson, LHP Andrew Heaney, 3B Justin Turner. CF Cody Bellinger, RHP Chris Martin, RHP Tommy Kahnle, OF Joey Gallo, RHP Craig Kimbrel

Key extensions: SS Miguel Rojas

4. New York Mets

2022 record: 101-61 (2nd in NL East - due to tiebreaker)

Key additions: CF Brandon Nimmo, RHP Edwin Diaz, RHP Justin Verlander, RHP Kodai Senga, LHP Jose Quintana, C Omar Narvaez, RHP Adam Ottavino, RHP David Robertson, OF Tommy Pham, INF Danny Mendick, LHP Brooks Raley, RHP Elieser Hernandez

Key losses: RHP Jacob deGrom, RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP Chris Bassit, C James McCann, RHP Seth Lugo, RHP Trevor Williams, RHP Trevor May, RHPY Mychal Givens, LHP Joely Rodriguez, 1B Dominic Smith

Key extensions: INF/OF Jeff McNeil

3. Houston Astros

2022 record: 106-56 (1st in AL West)

Key additions: 1B Jose Abreu, RHP Rafael Montero, LF/DH Michael Brantley

Key losses: RHP Justin Verlander, C Christian Vazquez, INF Aledmys Diaz, 1B/DH Trey Mancini

Key extensions: RHP Cristian Javier

2. San Diego Padres

2022 record: 89-73 (2nd in NL West)

Key additions: SS Xander Bogaerts, RHP Robert Suarez, RHP Nick Martinez, RHP Seth Lugo, DH Matt Carpenter, DH Nelson Cruz, OF Adam Engel

Key losses: 1B Josh Bell, LHP Sean Manaea, INF Brandon Drury, RHP Mike Clevinger, INF/OF Wil Myers, RHP Pierce Johnson

Key extensions: RHP Yu Darvish, 3B Manny Machado

1. Atlanta Braves

2022 record: 101-61 (1st in NL East - due to tiebreaker)

Key additions: C Sean Murphy, OF Jordan Luplow, RHP Nick Anderson, OF Sam Hilliard, RHP Joe Jimenez, RHP Dennis Santana, LHP Lucas Luetge

Key losses: SS Dansby Swanson, RHP Kenley Jansen, RHP Luke Jackson, C William Contreras, C Manny Pina

Key extensions: C Sean Murphy