NFL Schedule Release: When will 2023-24 NFL schedules be revealed?

Now that the NFL Draft is over, we turn to the NFL's next tentpole event, the 2023-24 schedule reveal.

Example video title will go here for this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, the next order of business is figuring out NFL schedules for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

While we already know who each team will be playing in the 2023-24 season, we don't yet know which weeks each game will be.

When the schedule is released, we'll also get a look at who will kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 7, plus a look at all of the primetime games for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, Sunday Night Football on NBC and Monday Night Football on ESPN. Plus, the international games.

The NFL announced this week the schedule will in fact be released on Thursday, May 11, which was expected, but not official until Monday afternoon.

Reports floated around Monday morning that the NFL was still deciding on dates for a number of high-profile games and that the schedule may be delayed.

NFL Network will carry the schedule release, as it has in years past.

The event begins at 8 p.m. E.T.

Additionally, and ahead of the full schedule release, the NFL will announce several games early. According to the NFL, on Wednesday May 10, the league will announce the international games on NFL Network and ESPN. The Black Friday game will be reveled by Amazon on May 10 and select individual games will be announced early on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings. More select individual games will be announced early on the Today Show and Good Morning America on Thursday morning.

A reminder that there will be announcements of select games, including the International slate, beginning tomorrow am in advance of the full reveal Thursday night pic.twitter.com/HkJ9ovwhUJ — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) May 9, 2023

Yes, this is the announcement to the announcement.



2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday May 11, 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UutPiu0kfy — NFL (@NFL) May 8, 2023