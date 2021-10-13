NHL Power Rankings: Lightning, Avalanche lead way at start of season

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2021-22 NHL season is officially here.
Our Locked On NHL local experts voted on power ranking all 32 teams prior to the start of the season.
The first edition is preseason rankings, based on teams' offseason's and preseason performances.
NHL Preseason Power Rankings
1. Tampa Bay Lightning
2020-21 record: 36-17-3, Stanley Cup Champions
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4
2. Colorado Avalanche
2020-21 record: 39-13-4
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3
3. Vegas Golden Knights
2020-21 record: 40-14-2
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/5
4. Toronto Maple Leafs
2020-21 record: 35-14-7
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/8
5. New York Islanders
2020-21 record: 32-17-7
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/11
6. Florida Panthers
2020-21 record: 37-14-5
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/13
7. Boston Bruins
2020-21 record: 33-16-7
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/9
8. Carolina Hurricanes
2020-21 record: 36-12-8
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/16
9. Washington Capitals
2020-21 record: 36-15-5
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/12
10. Pittsburgh Penguins
2020-21 record: 37-16-3
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/14
11. Edmonton Oilers
2020-21 record: 35-19-2
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/16
12. Winnipeg Jets
2020-21 record: 30-23-3
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/17
13. New York Rangers
2020-21 record: 27-23-6
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/20
14. St. Louis Blues
2020-21 record: 27-20-9
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/20
15. Minnesota Wild
2020-21 record: 35-16-5
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/25
16. Dallas Stars
2020-21 record: 23-19-14
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/21
17. Philadelphia Flyers
2020-21 record: 25-23-8
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/21
18. Montreal Canadiens
2020-21 record: 24-21-11
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/25
19. Chicago Blackhawks
2020-21 record: 24-25-7
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/22
20. New Jersey Devils
2020-21 record: 19-30-8
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/25
21. Calgary Flames
2020-21 record: 26-27-3
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/26
22. Seattle Kraken
2020-21 record: N/A
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/28
23. Nashville Predators
2020-21 record: 31-23-2
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/26
24. Vancouver Canucks
2020-21 record: 23-29-4
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/29
25. Los Angeles Kings
2020-21 record: 21-28-7
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/29
26. San Jose Sharks
2020-21 record: 21-28-7
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/31
27. Detroit Red Wings
2020-21 record: 19-27-10
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/30
28. Columbus Blue Jackets
2020-21 record: 18-26-12
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/30
29. Ottawa Senators
2020-21 record: 23-28-5
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/30
30. Anaheim Ducks
2020-21 record: 17-30-9
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/32
31. Arizona Coyotes
2020-21 record: 24-26-6
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/32
32. Buffalo Sabres
2020-21 record: 15-34-7
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32
