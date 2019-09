JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State starting QB Logan Bonner's season has come to an end. Bonner had surgery on his throwing hand to fix his thumb after suffering the injury against SMU the opening week of the season.

The Redshirt-Junior tweeted Wednesday night.

Bonner was off the a fast start in 2019 throwing for 1,052 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just one interception.

Former Pulaski Academy and Alabama transfer Layne Hatcher will get the start Saturday against Troy to open Sun Belt conference play.