NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Arkansas Travelers pitched their fourth shutout of the season, defeating the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 6-0 on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in front of a crowd of 6,029. Ricardo Sanchez continued his blistering start by firing seven shutout innings to improve to 4-1 on the year. Art Warren and Dan Altavilla each worked a scoreless frame to finish it off. Arkansas built the lead early scoring all of their runs from the second through fourth innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Nick Zammarelli hit a bases loaded triple in the third inning.

* Sanchez got Jorge Ona to hit into a double play to end a first and third threat in the fourth inning and keep the Sod Poodles at bay.

* Kyle Lewis made a diving catch in right-center field for the first out of the seventh. Later, Jordan Cowan ended the inning with a diving grab of a liner from second base with the bags full.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Nick Zammarelli: 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI

* LHP Ricardo Sanchez: Win, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* The Travs four shutouts and 2.98 team ERA lead the league.

* All nine batters had at least one hit with seven of the nine reaching base twice.

* There were a combined seven groundball double plays in the game.

Up Next

The Travs look to keep it rolling on Sunday with a 2:10 start. Arkansas has yet to announce their starting pitcher with righty Jesse Scholtens (1-0, 6.35) slated to go for Amarillo. Gates open at noon for a pregame on-field kids clinic with Travs players starting at 12:20. Kids can run the bases after the game as well. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.