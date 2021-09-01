Louisiana downs Little Rock 66-64 despite light malfunction at end

LAFAYETTE, La. — Theo Akwuba scored 12 points with 13 rebounds and Louisiana survived a near blackout and a missed 3-pointer at the horn to beat Arkansas-Little Rock 66-64.
Down by two with 5.2 seconds left and the Trojans preparing for a shot, the main lights in Louisiana’s Cajundome went out to leave only dimmed red lights to illuminate the floor.
The Sun Belt Conference released the following statement at 10:30 Friday night.
The reduced lighting; however, lasted just two seconds and the officials never stopped play. Full lighting returned, at which point 6-foot-10 forward Ruot Monyyong ended up with the ball, and launched a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.
