LR Catholic Rockets take off in 2022 football season

The Rockets moved from 7A to 6A this season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — It's been quite the turnaround for the LR Catholic football team this season.

Last year Catholic finished 2-9 and now they're currently 5-0.

The Rockets have already had some big wins under their belts with victories over traditionally successful programs like the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats and the Benton Panthers.

Head coach John Fogleman says the work ethic and maturity of this team have helped launch the rockets, "Any time you have success it's the players and generally you have good senior leadership and we have that this year. These guys had a lot of experience last year, a lot of these guys played last year, some weren't ready but that's paying off right now."

Catholic hadn't won more than seven games in a season since 2019, and before that, 2012 was the last winning season for this team.

Rockets quarterback Sam Sanders says you can feel the excitement around campus, "It's awesome it brings more hype into the school and everyone's excited Fridays they get on the announcements and get really hyped about it."

However, the season is still young for the rockets. They're hoping to continue to blast off with the momentum they've got going.